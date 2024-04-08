SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 4, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that the West Los Angeles Auto Detectives, in conjunction with LAPD South Traffic Division, Pacific Division, and Santa Monica Police Department, announced the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a series of vandalism crimes that transpired in the cities of Los Angeles, Culver City, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

The LAPD reported on March 28, around 5 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Lisa Jones, 30, drove to the 2000 block of Camden Avenue. Jones exited her vehicle with a brick and threw it at a random vehicle’s windshield. Jones picked up the brick from the ground and drove away. The incident was captured on video and garnered national news coverage. Several other vandalism victims came forward in the Venice, Mid-Wilshire, Woodland Hills, and northeast neighborhoods of Los Angeles, as well as the cities of Culver City, Burbank, and Santa Monica.

Detectives from West LA Division, Pacific Division, South Traffic Division, and SMPD worked together to identify Jones. On April 3, West Los Angeles Autos detectives and patrol officers took Jones into custody. She was arrested and booked for 594(B)(1) PC – Felony Vandalism. She is being held on no bail; Booking no. 6787608.

Anyone with details about these crimes or these types of incidents is asked to call the West LA Auto Detectives at (310) 444-1503. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.