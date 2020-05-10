TULLAHOMA—Richard Wayne Penniman, known by his stage name “Little Richard”, died Saturday May 9 in Tullahoma, Tennessee. According to Rolling Stone who first reported on the story. The cause of death was bone cancer which he had been fighting for a number of years.

Little Richard was honorably nicknamed “The Innovator, The Originator, and The Architect of Rock and Roll” by the music world and many prominent musicians. His two most famous songs “Tutti Frutti” released in 1955 and “Long Tall Sally” released in 1956 were both included in the top 3 of the Billboard charts. Along with his honorary nickname, Little Richard also received a number of awards for his musical achievement. He was inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He received lifetime achievement awards from both the Recording Academy and the Rhythm and Blues Foundation, and in 2010 the song “Tutti Frutti” was included in the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Little Richard was born in Macon, Georgia to a very religious family of 12. The Baptist and Pentecostal churches he grew up going to was where he first discovered his love for music, constantly singing for both. His first musical influences were all gospel performers which had a huge impact on his early blues releases. But after the release of “Tutti Frutti” he was catapulted into fame for his new sound, Rock and Roll.

Little Richard was known for his wild, extravagant performance style and his iconic loud, belting voice. He was an extremely talented piano player who worked with a number of famous musicians throughout the 1960’s including Jimi Hendrix who started playing guitar in his Upsetters band in 1964.

His music was a key influence for well known musicians such as Elton John, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, and Prince. He was also regarded by many in the music industry as breaking barriers as an openly gay, African-American male performing in the South during the late 1950’s.