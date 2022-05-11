MALIBU—The city of Malibu Arts Commission is inviting local Malibu artists to submit artwork for consideration to be featured in the next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Hall Gallery, “Art of Surf.”

“Surfing is in Malibu’s DNA, and Malibu has played an important role in the history and culture of surfing, so it’s a natural subject for our local artists to take on,” said Mayor Paul Grisanti. “I hope everyone in Malibu will join us for the opening reception, and come see the art exhibition and enjoy Malibu’s own surf art.”

The exhibition will be on display from July through August 2022, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free. The Malibu City Hall Gallery is located at City Hall 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to the opening reception on Saturday, June 25 at 11 a.m. They will celebrate the artists and Malibu’s surf culture and provide complementary food and beverages.

The deadline to submit artwork is Tuesday, May 31 at 6 p.m. Visit https://artofsurf.artcall.org to submit artwork and see the art guidelines. Original art in all mediums will be considered. Artists may submit a maximum of three pieces for consideration and will be notified by June 10 of the status of their application.

For more details on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/ArtofSurf or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.