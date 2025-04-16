MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page on April 15 that they are now accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 General Fund Grant Program from local non-profit organizations to fund efforts that benefit residents of the community.

The application period is open until Wednesday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Applications submitted are reviewed by the City Council Administration and Finance Subcommittee in mid-Spring.

The Subcommittee makes recommendations to the City Council for award during the annual budget approval process each June. To learn more and apply at www.MalibuCity.org/GeneralFund.