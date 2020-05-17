SHERMAN OAKS—Cheryl Teach Music studio has begun to offer remote online music classes for everyone, with a class open on May 18 at 9 a.m.

Cheryl Franklin, founder of the Santa Rosa based studio, has taught music since 1968 and was trained at Juilliard. She teaches a wide range of instruments from ukulele to piano to beginners of all ages.

Franklin also specializes in teaching music theory and history and vocal lessons as well as teaching those who are differently abled using the tagline:

“No matter your age, ability, need, previous music lesson experience, your level of development or your instrument of choice, at Cheryl Teach Music, you will learn music lessons in a unique way, the way it best works for you!”

With the mandatory “shelter in place” order, Franklin has adapted her teachings to be online, giving everyone the chance to still experience their musical education during quarantine.

On her website she states her mission is to touch everyone musically:

“Cheryl Teach Music believes in the power and benefits of listening to, learning and playing music. Her primary goal and mission in life is to ‘musically touch as many people as I possibly can in the world and to make a positive difference in their lives.'”

Tuition and hourly rates can be found on her website. Patrons can book appointments by calling or texting (707) 326-8797.