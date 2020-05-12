SHERMAN OAKS—On Friday, May 1, a Target security guard at the Sepulveda Boulevard location confronted two suspects for not abiding by Target’s policy to wear required face masks.

Video footage released by the Los Angeles Police Department on May 11, shows the suspects being escorted out of the retail store, one of the suspects turned around and attacked the security guard. The guard was tackled to the floor, as other employees struggled to stop the fight. Paramedics treated the security guard for a broken arm.

The suspects have been identified as Philip and Paul Hamilton. Both were arrested for felony battery and bail was set at $50,000.

“Please, if you’re going into a retail establishment, listen to the rules that they’re asking you to follow… Don’t confront people. Don’t confront people out on the street. Allow law enforcement and health officials to enforce the mask requirement,” said Lt. Jim Gavin to KTLA news.

As of April 10, the city of Los Angeles mandated that face masks are required to go inside a business. Individuals are to maintain a distance of six feet between one another. Businesses were granted permission to refuse entry to anyone who does not abide by these regulations.