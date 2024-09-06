HOLLYWOOD—Talk about disturbing. I cannot recall the last time I watched a movie that I was so immersed in from the start until its shocking ending. I’m referring to the thriller “Longlegs.” I had heard plenty of rumblings about this movie for quite some time, so it was indeed on my radar, but man I had no idea what to expect. All I was told was that it was one of the scariest horror films of the year, and they might be right.

Why? Nicholas Cage. Cage has always been a fascinating actor, who at times I link to Samuel L. Jackson. With Jackson he always has a movie where he YELLS even though he should NOT be yelling at all. With Cage, he tends to have films where he has a character or moment where things feel a bit inflated or over the top, but it works. It always works for that character or the movie that Cage is starring in.

Cage stars as a serial killer known as ‘Longlegs.’ Don’t ask me to explain the name because that answer is not given, but the voice of this man, the caricature is beyond unnerving. His curly hair, his shaky demeanor, the gibberish he talks and that face, oh, I don’t think I have seen a scarier face for a villain than in this movie.

Cage is fantastic in the role, and completely immerses himself in this character that is not just an enigma, but his presence alone sends chills down the spine, and he doesn’t even have to speak a single word. The protagonist in this thriller is FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe). Monroe delivers some of her best work with this performance.

This is a woman who is struggling with some odd memories from her past and what is enticing about the flick is as a viewer you are aware that there are some secrets between Lee and ‘Longlegs,’ but precisely what those secrets are you’re not quite sure, but you have your finger on the pulse. There is also strong supporting performances by Blair Underwood, as Lee’s boss, and Alicia Witt, who portrays Lee’s mother.

Lee is on the hunt for ‘Longlegs’ who has been targeting entire families, killing them all and staging the bodies inside the home and leaving cryptic letters behind that Lee is able to decipher. Why can Lee decipher the strange terminology that no other agents have been able to do? That is a question I will leave for the viewer to make, but it is beyond intriguing.

The atmosphere of “Longlegs” is so immersive, you know you’re watching something that is going to cause your brain to wander in the best and worst ways while watching this movie, as well as long after you have watched the movie. I did appreciate that the violence in the thriller is not in your face or excessive.

Yes, there is violence, there are a few scenes that will unnerve you, but the director doesn’t knock you over the head with the mayhem. Why is that? Kids are victims of this killer, and their innocence is explored, but the film knows what to do show and what not to show to prevent alienating the spectator.

I would warn viewers to come into this flick KNOWING ABSOLUTELY NOTHING so you can take it all in. However, be warned this is a weird and strange movie, and it captured my attention with a compelling narrative that I never expected.