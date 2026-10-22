UNITED STATES—When was the last time that you went thru all of your expenses? Not many Americans do that, and as a result money is being spent that perhaps needs to be retained or cut. What brought this to my attention? Just realizing I was spending a bit more than what I was spending.

I didn’t realize how much money was spent dining out and food. I mean the DoorDash or Uber Eats expenses can add up and I realized like that the wrong way. After taking a look at my credit card statement, I was floored. WTH? Why are you spending so much money on these things? So, it hit me, unless I have the additional funds or a gift card. I have to cut those expenses like immediately. I could easily be saving an additional $150 to $200 a month.

That is a big difference in not only my income, but cutting down on debt at the same time. So now that I know a particular expense that can be cut, now is the time for me to continue looking for other unnecessary expenses that can be cut down. The more expenses that I eliminate the better it become or me overall. Why? I’m aware of my spending habits and how I can make changes to better improve my financial future.

There are expenses in your life that you cannot change. You are going to have rent or a mortgage and taxes for housing. I think the goal is whenever you have some additional funding you apply it to those necessary expenses. When it comes to your utilities you can ensure that you’re not wasting electricity, water or heat.

The more you waste the worst those expenses can become each month, particularly when you have peak seasons where heat might be used or electricity is going to be more useful. Perhaps, holidays is another time where you spending habits increase. You’re purchasing food for a cookout, you’re purchasing gifts, your buying amenities for the home inside or outside.

Then you have the big holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas whereas Americans we tend to overspend. We don’t look at the credit card statement until way after the fact, and then the regret hits us. What the hell were you spending money on and why were you doing it? The key word when it comes to spending habits is budget, you have to be able to set a budget and stick to it. When you budget your able to put a strangle hold on your spending habits.

This brings me to unexpected income. When money comes into your orbit that you did not expect you are going to want to immediately spend it on yourself. To be honest, that is not a bad thing but perhaps place some into a savings account for a rainy day. You never know when an appliance will break, something on your home has to be fixed or an unexpected health emergency hits you or a family member.

That is life, things unexpected happen all the freaking time. Here is the thing about money: you have to be aware of what you have coming in and what you have going out. Once you are aware of those things, you can make proper adjustments to stay in control of your finances, not have your finances control you.

Written By Jason Jones