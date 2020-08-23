BEVERLY HILLS — Television actress Lori Loughlin and husband designer Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to prison on Friday August 21, for their involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin famous for her role as aunt Becky in the hit television show – “Full House” (1987-1995) was sentenced to two months of imprisonment and ordered to pay a penalty of $150,000. In addition, she is expected to serve two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli her designer husband was sentenced to five months behind bars for bribing officials to get their daughters admitted to USC as crew team recruits while in reality neither of their daughters played the sport.

He is also ordered to pay a fine of $250,000 and serve two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

This has been the harshest punishment handed down to parents involved in the college admission scandal case dubbed Varsities Blue scandal thus far. More than 50 parents nationwide have been charged involving this scandal.

The high-profile couple were defiant to the charges for a year citing innocence but after a judge denied their plea to dismiss the charges filed against them they eventually decided to plead guilty.

Over a Zoom conference with the U.S. District Judge the couple pleaded guilty to avoid harsher punishment.

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” Loughlin said.

Giannulli also apologized for causing harm to his family by his wrong actions. “I’m ready to accept the consequences and move forward with the lessons I’ve learned from this experience,” he said.