SANTA MONICA—On November 27, multiple news outlets announced the opening of Los Angeles Ale Works’ fourth location at 2914 Main Street. This is the former location of the kombucha store, JuneShine.

Los Angeles Ale Works is a locally owned taproom known for its craft beers. According to WHATNOT, the actual date of the grand opening has not been released. The company has acquired a liquor license for this address. Multiple reports indicate they will open the Santa Monica location in 2027.

The other locations include the following:

Hermosa Beach Taproom and Eatery-They have 25 beers on tap, rotating ciders, wines, and cocktails. Yes, they serve food.

1200 Hermosa Avenue,

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Culver City 21+ Taproom-This location has 25 beers on tap and a rotating lineup of food trucks.

8809 Washington Boulevard, Suite #132

Culver City, CA 90232

Like Culver City, the Hawthorne Brewery and Taproom has 25 beers on tap and a food truck line-up. This is their flagship location.

Hawthorne Brewery and Taproom

12918 Cerise Avenue

Hawthorne, CA 90250