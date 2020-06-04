SHERMAN OAKS— On Tuesday, May 26, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made an announcement that malls across L.A. County could re-open at 50% capacity for in-person retail.

The popular mall chain, The Westfield Mall, which has locations in Sherman Oaks, Topanga, and Santa Anita, planned their re-opening of their doors to the public for Wednesday, June 3. The hours that Westfield Mall will be open for have changed. Hours are now from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m on Sundays.

All employees in L.A. County malls must follow the county and state safety guidelines which require every employee to wear face coverings and social distance. According to The LA LAtist, the Citadel Outlet in Commerce is making sure retail employees wear gloves and even face shields when interacting with customers. Daily temperature checks will also be put in place for employees to do before they can start working.

According to CBS Los Angeles, service locations like hair salons will not yet be permitted to reopen, and dining in at restaurants will still not be allowed. However, that could change soon as progress is being made in the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing.

When the stores are approved to re-open, they must follow various health precautions including social distancing requirements. The L.A. County’s Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer also has to sign off on the action for the store to re-open.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the feel at the malls is more of a ghost town than that of Black Friday. Other places that have been approved to open include flea markets, swap meets, and drive-in movie theaters.