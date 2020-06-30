LOS ANGELES─Los Angeles County announced that it will provide a full or a 50% scholarship for parents who plan to send their children age 6 and up to summer mini-camp or full-day camp sessions. The camps will begin on Monday, July 6 and there are three two-week sessions available.

Los Angeles County officials said the safety measures will be performed to ensure participants’ and staff’s health and mentioned that opening up camp sessions could help parents return to work with safe options for their children.

“Our program curriculum is focused on instilling positive youth development by using fun themes for participants to explore, learn new skills, and make friends. All camps adhere to COIVD-19 summer camp operation guidelines that include physical distancing, cleaning, and the inclusion of personal protective equipment required for both staff and participants,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Summer camp sessions are July 6-17, July 20-31, and August 3-14. Various camps are available including ESTEAM (Environment, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Camp which encourages children to become stewards of parkland, Sports Mini-Camp that features fundamentals of one-on-one drills for basketball, soccer, flag football, and volleyball using no-touch equipment, Performing Arts Mini-Camp teaching acting or runway modeling, Arts and Crafts Mini-Camp that helps children de-stress, boost confidence and foster creativity, and Specialty Camps such as leadership mini-camp and mixed-media mini-camp.

The registration deadline of the session 1 is June 30 and for those who want to join session 2 and session 3, registration should be completed before July 13 and July 27.