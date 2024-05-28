On Friday, May 24, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) started accepting applications for a second round of the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program last week.

The deadline to submit applications is Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 4:59 p.m. PDT. Led by the LA County Board of Supervisors as an effort to decrease evictions of tenants for non-payment of rent, the program will distribute over $68 million in financial support to qualified landlords adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide up to $30,000 per rental unit to landlords for unpaid rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022 to the present. To qualify, units must still be occupied by impacted tenants, and eligibility will be prioritized based on the following factors.

Affected units located in the high and highest need geographies as defined and identified in the LA County Equity Explorer Tool.

-Landlord or tenant whose household income is 80% or below LA County Area Median Income (AMI).

-Landlords who can fully satisfy tenants’ debt for the eligible period upon receipt of rent relief grant.

-Landlord owns no more than four rental units.

-Landlords who do not meet all four factors may apply but will have lower priority.

If an applicant has already submitted a complete application, the County is advising not to submit another application for the same impacted rental unit/tenant. If an applicant has already been awarded a grant under this Program, the existing application will be reviewed for additional rental arrears and if eligible, will be notified by the Program.

Those interested in applying for the LA County Rent Relief Program can review eligibility requirements and access the application directly by visiting the program portal at www.lacountyrentrelief.com. Submission of a completed application is not a guarantee of funding.

Free technical assistance in multiple languages is available daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early submissions are strongly encouraged.