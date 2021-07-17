Los Angeles, CA—as of Saturday July 17 at 11:59PM Los Angles County is mandated to wear a face mask once again indoors since the Los Angeles Department of Public Health deemed it necessary regardless of your vaccination status.

Let’s break down why some people are so angry with this decision… shall we?

61% of Los Angeles County residents have been vaccinated and of the people testing positive only 0.09% have been vaccinated. In other words, the unvaccinated people are getting sick leaving those who are vaccinated at their mercy until the numbers go down. But at this point, who knows? One vaccinated person could die and we will get the same punishment considering this is not about safety at all, it’s about control.

Since June, 452 people have been hospitalized (double of what it was a month go) but this is out of over 10 million people who currently reside in LA.

The LADPH claimed that as of July 9, the 7-day daily average case rate is 8.2 per every 100,000 people. 71% of these cases are adults 18 to 49 years old.

There have been 6 new deaths:

One person was over the age of 80.

One person was between ages 65 and 79.

Two people were between ages of 50 and 64.

One person was between ages 30 and 49.

One person was reported by the city of Long Beach. The age of this individual has yet to be announced.

According to the CDC, to be considered a “high risk” area there would be 100-500 cases per every 100,000 people. Moderate risk is 50-99 people. A low risk area is fewer than 50 cases. We are at 8.2 per every 100,000 people in Los Angeles.

We are on the verge of closing down one of the most populated cities in America once again because 6 people out of approximately 10 million have died. Of those 6 people more than half are over the age of 50 years old.

LA Sheriff, Alex Villanueva made a statement regarding how the department will respond to the mask mandate in Los Angeles County and it reads as follows:

“Forcing the vaccinated and those who already contracted COVID-19 to wear masks indoors is not backed by science and contradicts the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (DPH) has authority to enforce the order, but the underfunded/defunded Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not expend our limited resources and instead ask for voluntary compliance. We encourage the DPH to work collaboratively with the Board of Supervisors and law enforcement to establish mandates that are both achievable and supported by science.”

Legally, you don’t have the right to ignore the mask mandate in a private environment. If the grocery store you enter tells you that they are enforcing the mandate then they have the right to deny you service. Given that most markets in Los Angeles are huge chains, they will likely be enforcing these rules.

At this point, I ask you this? Why do you have any reason to trust Los Angeles leaders regarding Covid 19? To give you a just a couple examples, Gavin Newsom was spotted at the 5 star restaurant, The French Laundry with a large group without a mask on at the height of the pandemic. Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti was recorded at a BLM rally without a mask on cheering with the crowd and later seen posted to the LA Times with one on. Photoshopped?

I am not pointing these examples out to be antagonistic, I am pointing them out because they happened and they are a slap in the face to the people they should be leading. These actions along with this mask mandate are contradictory to science and infringe upon your rights as an American.

Politicians are playing with you like a little toy. If you wear a mask, and comply with the herd, then you my fellow “angelino” are contributing to the short walk toward socialism in America.