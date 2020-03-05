BEVERLY HILLS─The city of Beverly Hills announced on its website, that over 27,000 athletes from all over the U.S. and more than 67 countries, including many Beverly Hills residents, will race throughout the region during the Los Angeles Marathon Presented by ASICS on Sunday, March 8, passing City Hall and traveling along Rodeo Drive.

“We are pleased to welcome the LA Marathon once again to the streets of Beverly Hills, where athletes will run along the iconic Rodeo Drive, giving them a world-class experience they will never forget,” said Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch.

The LA Marathon will start at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and pass through West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Century City before ending near the Santa Monica Pier.

This year, for the first time, the Beverly Hills portion of the race will feature live entertainment along the route with performances by classical pianist Hamid Pasha, the Great American Swing Band and The Hollywood Stones, a tribute band to The Rolling Stones.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on Sunday will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include:

-Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

-Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr.

-Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd.

-Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd.

-South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

Additionally, due to METRO construction taking place during the Marathon, traffic lanes will be partially restricted on Wilshire Boulevard between Crescent Drive and Beverly Drive and on Beverly Drive at Wilshire Boulevard on March 8.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route.

For more details, visit lamarathon.com. On the day of the marathon, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., questions regarding Beverly Hills street closures can be directed to the City of Beverly Hills Hotline by dialing (310) 550-4680.