CALIFORNIA— Los Angeles, both city and county, have been moving towards phase 3 of reopening. After a week of civil unrest in the L.A. area, California Governer Newsom announced plans to move forward with new business openings on Friday, June 5.

Bars, gyms, schools, and pro-sports may resume business as early as next week. These are subject to approval by county, depending on criteria set by the state. More details on these specifications have yet to be announced.

On Wednesday, May 27, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors began the reopening of the county after a vote taken the previous day. They announced a plan to move forward and meet Phase 3 reopenings according to California Governor Newsom’s plan and applied to move forward with stage 3. Los Angeles was approved to move forward with reopenings. In-store retail and houses of worship were meant to resume operations that same weekend. As of Friday, June 5, there are 7 California counties still not allowed to move into stage 3.

Looting and destruction took place the same weekend in-store retail was set to reopen. GoFundMe pages were set up by businesses such as iWithNails, a Santa Monica based nail salon. Hi De Ho Comics, part of the Santa Monica community since 1977, also reported being hit on Twitter and is currently closed.

Others like Dogue Spa in West Hollywood were able to reopen under the guidelines of the Department of Health. Dogue Spa put out a statement regarding the handling of their business. Rules such as having one customer at a time in the store and required facemasks were listed as part of the new protocols. They thank customers “for [their] continued support and trust.”

Governor Newsom’s green light for more businesses to reopen will move California closer to the last stage of the reopening plan.