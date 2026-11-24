GRIFFITH PARK—The Los Angeles Zoo is marking 60 years in Griffith Park with a special deal for visitors this Thanksgiving weekend. From Friday, November 27, through Sunday, November 29, 2026, General Admission tickets will cost just $19.66. The price pays tribute to 1966, the year the Zoo opened.

The Zoo first opened its gates to the public on November 28, 1966. That makes this Saturday, November 28, 2026, the Zoo’s official 60th birthday. It is owned and operated by the City of Los Angeles. Over the past six decades, it has grown into one of the city’s best-known attractions.

Since its grand opening, the park has been heavily involved in conservation and is responsible for protecting more than 50 endangered species. One of the conservation efforts includes the California Condor Recovery Program. In 1982, the zoo joined the effort to bring the last 22 wild condors into managed care. The first California condor chick to hatch at the Los Angeles Zoo was born on March 23, 1990.

More recently, the zoo has focused on generating clean energy, restoring its 6-acre plot of land in Griffith Park, and assisting the births of threatened species. In 2026, the park assisted in the birth of a zebra foal and a cape vulture chick, both of which are threatened in the wild.

The Zoo is also helping animals native to Southern California. On September 10, 2026, Zoo staff worked alongside partners to return endangered southern mountain yellow-legged frogs to the San Gabriel Mountains. The frogs were raised at a new Zoo facility built to help young frogs grow big enough to survive on their own.

Before the current Zoo was built, Los Angeles had the Griffith Park Zoo, which was located just up Zoo Drive from where the Zoo is today. In 1963, about 200 community leaders, including actor Cary Grant, formed a nonprofit group to help the city raise money and build a bigger and better Zoo. When the Zoo first opened in 1966, Los Angeles Mayor Sam Yorty attended the opening ceremony along with a U.S. Army color guard and a symphonic band. Throughout the years, the park has had many big moments, including earning national accreditation in 1979 and hosting two giant pandas from China during the 1984 Summer Olympics.

Guests visiting over the anniversary weekend can take part in learning activities at Treetops Terrace and shop for merchandise with a 1960s theme. The Zoo is also launching a set of collectible trading cards that look back on key moments in its history, starting with a card of Topa Topa, the first California condor ever kept at a zoo. Zoo officials say new exhibits and a Conservation Action Plan are expected in 2027.