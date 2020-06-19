LOS FELIZ—A car accident on Silver Lake Boulevard that occurred on Wednesday June 17 left one man dead and two critically injured. The accident was reported at 10:36 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Silver Lake Boulevard at the L & E Oyster Bar, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A stretch of Silver Lake Boulevard has been temporarily blocked off amid the active investigation.

The man was riding a Vespa-type scooter when the SUV hit the scooter and crashed into L & E Oyster Bar.

The man on the scooter was 68 years old and has been identified as Timothy Stirton of Los Angeles according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The other two involved in the crash include a woman in her 70s who was driving the Ford Explorer SUV and the passenger, a man in his 50s.

Both were taken to the hospital and were reported in at least serious condition according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman who has not released her name told police she was southbound on Silver Lake Boulevard when she tried to slow down the Explorer.

Officials have not confirmed the witness accounts, nor did they release any further details as the Los Angeles Police Department investigates the deadly incident.

L&E Oyster Bar was not open when the crash occurred. The seafood restaurant had been closed during the pandemic.