LOS FELIZ—On Monday, September 14, the Los Feliz Branch Library revealed on their social media page that they, along with all other Los Angeles Public Library locations, will be obtaining an official election ballot drop box for citizens to send their presidential election votes via mail. According to the LA County Registrar’s official website on lavote.net, there will be “over 300 secure Drop Boxes throughout the County” for voters to place their ballots into.

The library states that the box will be open for 29 days before the election and will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, for election day.

While the ballot box also has some of this information written on itself, it also issues a warning against tampering with ballot boxes. According to California Elections Code 18500, anyone who attempts to tamper with official election votes is guilty of a felony and can be punished by imprisonment from 16 months to two or three years.

The social media post then ends with the Los Feliz Library encouraging its followers to vote.

Those who choose to vote with these drop boxes can ensure their ballot was received via an online “Vote by Mail Status Tool.” On the LA County Registrar’s website. The website also promises that a list of drop box locations will be coming soon for citizens to find a drop box near them.

To access the official webpage regarding vote-by-mail ballot drop-off, click here.