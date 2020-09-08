LOS FELIZ—On Saturday, September 5, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council and willing volunteers continued a monthly tradition of public service by cleaning select areas.

It was announced in the beginning of September, the region that would be cleaned would include Rowena Avenue and Griffith Park. This is a new location that had not been cleaned by volunteers yet, as the past two cleanup efforts from July and August focused on streets: Lyman Place and Hollywood Boulevard.

Interested volunteers were asked to meet at the corner of Rowena and Griffith Park Boulevard at 9 a.m. for the hour-long cleaning session until 10 a.m. and were asked to bring their own gloves, brooms, rakes, shovels, and other cleanup materials. In acknowledgement to the global pandemic, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council asked volunteers to wear masks and practice social distancing.

New to the tradition is the addition of bright green safety vests which staff and volunteers were both pictured wearing in the council’s official social media post. The post has the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council thanking volunteers for their efforts in the heat and reminding followers that these clean-ups are a recurring monthly event taking place on the first Saturday of every month.