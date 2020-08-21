LOS FELIZ—On Wednesday, August 19, The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council promoted a free food drive-thru giveaway on their Instagram page. The giveaway is planned to take place on Thursday, August 27, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 2301 North Highland Avenue in Parking Lot B. Supplies that will be given way to each visitor include but are not limited to various fruits, vegetables, canned goods and cereal.

Lines can be formed starting at 8:30 a.m. and, according to the flyer, will be “strictly enforced.” Food will be distributed through drive-thru, with walk-ups forbidden and face-masks encouraged for all involved parties.

This is the third such food distribution event to occur, with prior giveaways on Tuesday, August 18, and Wednesday, August 19. Each giveaway was organized by the first, second and third district supervisors respectively as they all took place in varying locations.

The occurrence of these food distribution events is one of the ways that Los Angeles County seeks to provide for its people. According to the official statement on their website, “The County of Los Angeles is committed to feeding our most vulnerable communities during the Coronavirus pandemic. We are mobilizing public agencies, nonprofits and volunteers to provide meals to anyone in need during the long months to come.” More information for obtaining food and resources, or for information regarding volunteering, can be found on the official government website.