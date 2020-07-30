LOS FELIZ—On Saturday, July 25, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council uploaded a video to promote the slow street program called “Slow Streets in Los Feliz.” This is an attempt to further raise awareness of Los Angeles’ new “Slow Street” program, a program made to provide pedestrians with more space to move around while practicing social distancing. This is achieved by limiting the amount of vehicular traffic and encouraging a speed limit of 15 miles per hour for local access vehicles.

Before the video, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council promoted slow streets by announcing their arrival to Los Feliz through four streets: Ambrose Avenue, Finley Avenue, Rodney Drive, and Melbourne Avenue.

The video, which is a minute long, shows pedestrians taking full advantage of these streets by walking, bicycling, and rolling on the streets via roller skates and skateboards. A clip from the video also shows a car accessing a slow street at one point, indicating that while cars can be allowed in these pedestrian-heavy areas, caution should be exercised from both parties to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians.

Both the social media posts and videos include descriptions encouraging viewers to fill out an online survey regarding slow streets. They encourage any questions and concerns to be sent to slowstreets@losfeliznc.org.

A link to the survey can be found here.