LOS FELIZ- On Thursday, June 17, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to the 1800 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Los Feliz for a garage fire that was engulfed in flames.

According to LAFD spokesmen Brian Humphrey, “85 Firefighters took 43 minutes with largely defensive firefighting operations to extinguish flames in a detached garage, surrounded by excessive outdoor storage, that was well involved with fire, threatening 4 closely adjacent structures, including a vacant 2 story home to the front of the property that sustained some fire damage.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.