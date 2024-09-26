UNITED STATES—Losing a pet can be tough, especially if it’s a pet that has been part of the family for a long time. How can I best say this. In the past five years I have lost three dogs. They are important because they bond the family, and you love your pet. For some, it is just like they love a human being, even though it’s not an actual person.

Back during the pandemic, we lost one dog after about 15 years. They were siblings and it was difficult because it was like a norm getting up each morning letting both dogs out. That soon changed about a year later, we lost her brother who I think died from a broken heart. He was so bonded to his sister it just was a toll on him.

It is worth noting both dogs which were Schnauzers were about 15 years old. So we knew it would come at some day it just seemed to happen much sooner than later. His death was hard because I was used to him following me around all the time. So I would be calling the dogs name not realizing that he was no longer with us. However, we had another dog, he was a bit testier than the other two, but a much smaller breed. However, he was one who was protective as hell. If someone entered the home he didn’t know, he would immediately go on the attack and I mean he would nip at people’s ankles and it would hurt.

The only bad thing about him was that he was a barker and you would absolutely hear it day in and day out. There are those dogs that bark and there are dogs that bark and he was one of them. Why am I bringing this up? Just last week, we lost him and it was another brutal loss. My most recent dog his nervous system just shut down. He put up a fight, but he ultimately lost that battle.

Yes, all three of my dogs were of age they each lived at least 15 plus years and that is a long time America. These dogs become family, and I’ve had dreams about the most recent dog we lost. It has only been about two weeks, but I’ve been at times searching around the house for the dog and he’s not there. Yes, that realization has finally hit me he is indeed gone. Someone asked if I’ll get another dog or pet anytime soon. I don’t know. I really don’t because after losing three dogs in a span of five years, I don’t want to deal with a potential loss again.

Perhaps I just need a bit of a breather. I will admit it is a good feeling being able to sleep in and not have to get up early to let a dog out to use the restroom. I don’t have to worry about purchasing dog food. However, there is nothing like your pet snuggling up to you when they’re sad or scared or just want to be rubbed. You know when your pets love you, they show affection and at times over show the affection, but it warms your heart.

I might get another dog in a few months, maybe a year, but right now the loss is just too grand to bring another pet into the home. Especially if the pet is being utilized to compensate for the loss of another pet. People say pets are indeed part of the family and I feel like I’ve always known that, but you really don’t feel it till the pet is no longer part of the family.