UNITED STATES—On January 20, President Biden signed an executive order that caused 11,000 Americans to lose their jobs who worked for Keystone Pipeline.

According to Section 6 of the Biden-Harris Executive Order, the new administration will be, “Revoking the March 2019 Permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline,” signed by President Trump on March 29, 2019.

“The permit is hereby revoked in accordance with Article 1(1) of the Permit,” the Executive Order (EO) reads.

Biden blamed climate change as one of his reasons for revoking President Trump’s order to allow the pipeline. Biden never mentioned the loss of jobs.

In a roundtable meeting on January 28, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, announced that he signed an Executive Order protecting Texas’s oil and gas industry.

Governor Abbott cites such as Odessa, TX, are completely dependent on the oil industry. Biden’s new Executive Order is what Abbott called, “A job killer.” Full-text of Abbott’s EO may be found here.

https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-holds-roundtable-discussion-in-odessa-signs-executive-order-to-protect-energy-industry-from-federal-overreach

“Shutting down the pipeline could lead to 11,000 workers who work directly on the project being laid off and an additional 60,000 indirect jobs taking a hit.”#ThanksBiden https://t.co/wagJgg7JAN — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) January 26, 2021

Peaceful protesters held signs for and against the Keystone XL Pipeline dispute. Social media sites were flagged by Facebook after posts were made stating,

“By revoking the Keystone pipeline permit, 11,000 jobs and roughly $2 billion in wages will be lost,” and “Democrats couldn’t even wait a day before killing jobs for middle-class Americans.”

Wisconsin Republican Congressmen Bryan Steil (R-1), Glenn Grothman (R-6), and Scott Fitzgerald (R-5) met with employees from Michels.

Michels is a subcontractor for Keystone XL. In a joint effort spoke out against the elimination of the Keystone pipeline, and the employees who have lost their jobs.

Keystone XL extends from the Canadian region of Hardisty, Alberta, and Saskatchewan and into the states of Nebraska, Montana, Wisconsin, and even Texas. Employees of Keystone XL and their subcontractors, along with Keystone union employees in each state have lost their jobs.

So much for unifying the American people. In his first hours in office, President Biden has destroyed thousands of good-paying jobs, including many in WI, by halting the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Read my letter in support of the project: https://t.co/I7PHDgYsxg pic.twitter.com/Y5cWeHyg3G — Bryan Steil (@RepBryanSteil) January 20, 2021

https://www.facebook.com/KXLPipeline/videos/850608889058942/

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Biden for 11,000 project workers being laid-off, and an additional 60,000 [subcontractors, union workers..].

The 2019 Presidential Permit granted to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. was to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the international border between the U.S. and Canada. This action created 11,000 jobs for Americans.