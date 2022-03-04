CALABASAS – Captain Salvador “Chuck” Becerra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lost Hills station, announced his sudden resignation, effective Friday, February 25. Becerra is moving on to become the unit commander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Norwalk station, The Acorn first reported.

“My skill set is such that I have always found myself in a unit in distress,” Becerra, 53, told The Acorn. “Lost Hills was no different when I arrived two years ago,” he adds. “Now I leave to address another station facing similar challenges.”

According to The Acorn, since Becerra accepted the position at Lost Hills two years ago, he worked to quell the tainted image the station was known for at the time. Back in 2009, the station came under fire for releasing a mentally unstable 24 year old woman, Matrice Richardson, unsupervised and late at night from the Lost Hills jail. Consequently, Richardson was found dead in the local mountains after wandering around alone.

As Becerra became the Lost Hills captain in the summer of 2020, the Black Lives Matter protests erupted. Becerra was reportedly successful in calming the situation in the communities of Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Malibu, Agoura Hills and Westlake Village, by invoking an “effective public outreach and community policing program,” The Acorn reported.

In 2021, a year following the death of Kobe Bryant, deputies under Beccera’s command were scrutinized for sharing photos of the Bryant crash scene. As a result, Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant, sued the county for negligence and invasion of privacy.

By 2022, problems at the station subsided and Becerra felt his “mission” was “accomplished,” The Acorn reported. In a statement sent to five city majors, Becerra said “This has been a great journey with all of you. One I will never forget.”

Becerra’s sudden departure came as a surprise to local city leaders. Lost Hills station, known for a rapid turnover rate, is once again in search of a new leader of its station.