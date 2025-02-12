BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, February 11, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that from February 9 through February 15, celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long by dining at participating Beverly Hills hotels, restaurants and bars, where a portion of the proceeds will support Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.

The event allows participants to have world-class cuisine and give back to the community. To learn more about participating restaurants and reservations visit: www.LoveBeverlyHills.com.