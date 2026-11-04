UNITED STATES—According to Historical Voter 60-Day Registration Report from September 4, 2026-November 3, 2026, voter registration among California’s Republican party was at an all-time low.

Using the month of September, with September 4th being the first day voter registration was calculated, the number of registrants in the Democratic party was double of that of the Republican party.

September 4th shows 10,405, 618 Democrats registered to vote.

September 4th shows 5,747,193 Republican registered to vote.

Throughout the month of September, the reports consistently show less Republicans turning out to register than Democrats. A copy of the statistical report may be found here. historical-reg-stats

The concern lies in the fact that California has a deep red (Republican) core. It wasn’t until the 1992 that, The Golden State was no longer considered a Republican state.

Cal Matters reported that, “The blue tsunami was bigger than almost any Democrat could dream up.” Perhaps. If the Voter Registration report is accurate, many Republicans, may have just chosen to stay home.

The New York Post asks another question. “Did Blue California Exiles Swing the Texas Race?” The answer is it could have. There were multiple mass exodus of people leaving California during Gavin Newsom’s reign.

One was when he prematurely shut down the state at the onset of the COVID-19 virus. Business owners were forced to shudder their doors due to lack of revenue. The lackadaisical response of California officials those devastated by wildfires caused more people to leave for Texas, and Florida, states that are historically have Republican dominance. Then comes Newsom’s purposed billionaire tax. A lot of money left the state of California with that decision.

Whether these were all scare tactics, or a good move on the part of what has been perceived as a crooked governor remains to be seen.

Some may say, what does that have to do with the price of tea in China? President Trump said all along, “don’t assume we will win.” Sean Hannity echoed the President’s sentiments, telling all who would listen daily, look at this election as if it the win relies on you.

In California, the Republicans have been turning out for over two decades and nothing has changed. Prices go up. Homelessness goes up. Unemployment goes up. The only thing that went down was the water in the reservoir when much of LA County burned to the ground.

When President Trump tried to get California all, they help they needed. Newsom and Bonta sued him. When President Trump tried to make sure that those who were not citizens of the United States could not vote, Newsom and Bonta would fight him.

From 2017-2021 California State Officials sued the Trump Administration 123 times. Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Trump administration 100 times from 2025 thru October 2026.

Was Newsom present for his constituents? From 2019-2022 he traveled out of state a reported 25 times, two were political trips. 2023 to present, 45 out of state trips.

When asked what it will take to get the California Republican Party back out in full force, I can’t answer that, but I do know that what conservatives are looking for, will not be found in Rob Bonta and Xavier Beccera. That ship has sailed.