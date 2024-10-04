HOLLYWOOD—It is long overdue, but it has finally happened on “General Hospital.” Lucky Spencer is back home after being rescued in Somalia thanks to WSB Agent Jack Brennan, Jason Morgan, Anna Devane and Holly. Yes, the entire Sidwell plotline was a bit of a bore for me. I’m sorry it just was. This tends to be the case EVERYTIME, the powers that be at “GH” craft a past character being held hostage and someone must come to their rescue.

Look, Jonathan Jackson is a fantastic actor. That scene where he rails at Elizabeth and Nikolas, while drunk after discovering they had an affair behind his back is acting glory for a soap opera. With that said, it feels like the writers might be hinting at a Lucky and Liz reunion. I mean they are lovebirds from the early days of “GH,” but have had so much turmoil. I mean Liz was just in a powerful romance with Finn who might be had back to the canvas soon, but I don’t think Michael Easton will be portraying the character.

Lucky called Liz when he was first rescued, and then the two came face-to-face at “General Hospital.” So what does that mean? I don’t know, we already have Ric slightly pushing at another romance with Elizabeth who has shot him down. I don’t know if the viewers would want to see Lucky and Liz back together, it just seems like they were so toxic together, and as full-fledged adults they are just way different people.

The good news about Lucky’s arrival to GH is that he is a match for Lulu. Yes, Lulu is about to get that liver transplant she needs and wake up. So, we will soon see Alexa Havins in the role of the new Lulu Spencer on the soap, but that raises the bigger question for me; where does that leave Dante and Sam? We all know Sam McCall will die on the soap, but I am now trying to figure out exactly how that unfolds, and it feels like it will happen before the month of October ends and November Sweeps kicks off.

Yes, it looks like Alexis Davis is about to be dealt the blow of all blows and she’s already in the slammer. This worries me greatly because with Kelly Monaco being such a staple character on the soap for close to 20 years, if she dies in some stupid way I am going to be pissed, but I feel like she is about to be collateral damage in this war between Molly and Kristina.

I’m eager to see what the writers have cooked up and it better be something worth the while. Speaking of Molly, it feels like the writers might be pushing her in the direction of Dex. Yes, it feels like Dex and Molly could become a thing, as she is drifting further and further away from TJ. TJ is frustrated and making his voice heard to Curtis and Stella, but he better act sooner than later because once the cheating starts that’s it.

Anna and Jason? What the hell was that? I never expected that kiss between those two and it didn’t move me. I just can’t see those two as a couple. That chemistry just isn’t there. I think the writers were trying something, and I’ll just let them know, it isn’t working as a viewer, no spark at all. Carly is poking her nose, but she’ll find out sooner than later.

Sonny and Carly better keep their ruse up as a couple like Diane noted or Sonny’s alibi about NOT killing FBI agent John ‘Jagger’ Cates disappears. Also, what is it with the Natalia and Sonny romance. I’m not buying it. Your daughter is on tour, the writers should have ushered out this character with Blaze. Martin is back in town as Alexis’ attorney courtesy of Sonny, and he has come up with a great angle for Alexis’s defense, target Carly Spencer. Oh, this is dicey, but exciting. Will Carly put someone else’s family first like Sam screamed to her frenemy? Time will indeed tell.

I’m over Dante being the moral police. Jeez, I cannot wait till the writers put his character into a scandal to see how he covers his tracks or puts the badge aside to do something right that may be deemed wrong in the court of criminal law. Willow and Drew, will they or won’t they. Drew refuses to stay clear of Willow making temptation harder and harder. There is an even bigger problem in play now because James spilled to Ned that he overheard Willow and Drew talk about kissing.

Yes, Ned knows a massive secret and he already doesn’t trust Drew. This could totally blow the top on family for the Quartermaine’s and create a civil war between Michael and Drew where the other aims to take the other out. I want to see Michael and Drew at odds, and we’ll see hospital staff at odds once they learn that Portia was responsible for swapping Heather’s test results. Like Portia really? You tout yourself as the moral police and you question Brad swapping test results only for you to do it? Pot calling the kettle black Portia!