Lucy Hale, American actress, singer, and television personality, was seen on Saturday morning sipping on a cold cup of coffee from Alfred in Studio City.

It is apparent that the actress, 30, was able to leave her home during lockdown to chat with a friend all while social distancing to set an example during the pandemic.

She was seen holding her cup of iced coffee, armed with her black face mask, practicing pre-cautionary approaches to the coffee shop.

The former Pretty Little Liars actress was seen sporting gray athletic leggings, Adidas Trainers, loose athletic top, a Louis Vuitton belt bag topped with a Los Angeles Denim brimmed hat.

She was then accompanied with her white, fluffy maltipoo puppy, named Elvis, who was also sporting a red leash and a wide smile.