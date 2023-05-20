HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Musician, actor and businessman Ludacris, 45, was honored with the 2756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, May 18. It is located at 6426 Hollywood Boulevard. His “Fast And Furious” franchise co-star Vin Diesel and friend LL Cool J made speeches at the ceremony honoring the celebrity.

Ludacris’ real name is Christopher Brian Bridges. He is originally from Champaign, Illinois. He has sold 24 million albums worldwide during his career.

The rapper who was featured on Justin Bieber’s “Baby” joined the “Fast And Furious” franchise as Tej Parker in “2 Fast 2 Furious” in 2003. “Fast X” was released on Friday, May 19, marking the actor’s seventh appearance in the franchise.

He was also featured in “No Strings Attached” starring Aston Kutcher and Guy Richie’s “RocknRolla,” as well as the Best Picture Oscar-winner, “Crash.”

“You burst on the rap scene 25 years ago, Look at you now. You’re multi-hyphenate. An icon, a rap superstar, A-list actor, business mogul,” rapper and “Hawaii Five O” actor LL Cool J said of Ludacris at the ceremony.

“I could take two lifetimes explaining to the world the significance, your significance both to the world and to my family,” said actor Vin Diesel at the ceremony.

His daughter Karma Bridges made a surprise appearance at the ceremony.

“After receiving your text on Thursday, asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star — it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it here today, The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Karma while speaking on behalf of her father.