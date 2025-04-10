DALLAS, TX—Luka Doncic returning to face his former team the Dallas Mavericks, on Wednesday, April 9 was a thrilling and emotional homecoming for the 26-year-old superstar. Doncic was able to control the hoopla and spectacle concerning his return by dropping 45 points in the Lakers 112-97 victory over the Mavs.

Prior to tipoff, the Mavericks showed a highlight reel on the jumbotron of Luka’s jaw dropping plays where he joined the Mavs as a 19-year-old kid-Doncic was genuinely touched by the outpouring of the Mavericks faithful. His eyes welled with tears, appreciative for the fans support.

“After that video, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m playing this game,'” Doncic said. “It was so many emotions.”

Then it was time for ball, and some vengeance. He didn’t just play, he dominated, providing a painful reminder for every Mavericks fan in attendance of the player the franchise parted with in a deal with the Lakers in February in which Dallas acquired Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a future first-round pick.

Driving to the basket for uncontested layup his signature step back three pointer, he dominated every aspect of the game. Scoring 31 in the first half alone, his incredible performance has the Purple and Gold sitting in the #3 seed in the Western Conference with only two games remaining in the regular season.

It was all smiles from him and his Lakers teammates who swarmed him and chanted along with the “Luka! Luka!” cacophony from the crowd.

“Big time, because they all had my back,” Doncic said of sharing the moment with his new team. “Everybody had my back, from coaches to players, and we’re trying to build something special here. That was really, really, really nice to see.”

It was still a tight game in the fourth quarter, as the Mavs erased the deficit, briefly taking an 87-85 lead. LeBron James who powered the Lakers in the second half, posting 27 points and seven rebounds.

James paced himself to be his absolute best in crunch time. It also marked the first time Anthony Davis went up against the Lakers since the blockbuster trade in February.

AD was an extraordinary talent and man who helped the Los Angeles Lakers capture the 2020 NBA Title.

Although Laker fans complained about his constant injuries and availability over the years, he is a legendary Laker who one day will have his number three jersey hanging in the rafters.

While the win officially clinched an NBA playoff spot for Los Angeles. Throughout the night, when the Lakers went to the free throw line, loud “Fire Nico!” chants echoed throughout American Airlines Center.

Nico Harrison, the Mavericks president of basketball operations and general manager responsible for bringing the trade concept to the Lakers, spent the game standing in a tunnel near midcourt, mostly out of view.

Shortly after Doncic checked out with 1:34 left in the fourth and the win in hand, the crowd reprised its “Fire Nico!” chant a couple of more times.

The Lake Show returns tomorrow against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena at 7:30 p.m.