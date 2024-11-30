HOLLYWOOD—Well Lulu Spencer has finally awoken from her coma on “General Hospital.” I had heard some rumblings about some nefarious things with Sam McCall’s demise, and it looks like someone injected Sam with a drug that killed her. Why and who is the big question? It looks like Cyrus Renault, but the question becomes why?

The only thing I can fathom is that Cyrus is dealing with some sort of health challenge and needs something from Lulu in order to live? If not Cyrus and for that reason, who would have such an axe to grind with Sam that they would want to murder her? Cyrus is holding Lulu (not really captive), but she is at a special facility, and he knows Lulu has awoken, but he hasn’t told Laura or Lucky. Yeah, that screams he has something nefarious in the works America.

Lulu tried to walk, but stumbled to the ground in the process, so it looks like her plan to escape has been halted for the time being, but I expect someone to come to her aid much sooner than later, and that person was Cody, as Lulu regained her strength, escaped the facility and hitched a ride back to Port Charles. Maxie is in for the shock of her life when she finds her bestie at her home, which is actually Lulu’s.

Alexis and Dante are both grieving the loss of Sam in their own way, just as Lucas didn’t attend the memorial because Danny lashed out. Lucas did receive good news that he was not responsible for Sam’s death, but Portia pointed the finger at Elizabeth and that is a bit worrisome that the Head Nurse of GH may have been framed and Cyrus is looking guiltier by the minute.

Yeah, Liz you really might need Lucky to solve this. Sam’s Will wanted Scout and Danny to be raised together, but after that fist fight between Drew and Jason, that is not likely to happen, or is it? I mean Scout is being raised at the Quartermaine mansion, and so was Danny, but Jason, yes, Jason Morgan of all people is returning to the place I think we all vowed he would never return to, the Quartermaine Mansion to raise his son.

Oh, Jason and Drew are definitely at odds because Jason knows what Drew did with Willow. Carly is still in the dark about it, but she knows it is not good. Michael is seething and I mean seething with rage over Drew and Willow’s betrayal. Things get better though because they’re both lying to one another, and another banger dropped: Sasha is pregnant! We know it isn’t Cody’s baby, so let the townsfolk start to speculate on what is about to unfold.

Why is all this important? I’m worried about the fate of Michael Corinthos. It has been revealed that Chad Duell is exiting the role after 14 years and his character is not being recast. So, Michael is either leaving Port Charles or he’s going to die. If the writers kill off Michael that would be a whammy for Carly and Sonny who have already lost one child, but two that might be too much for her to handle. Michael is already trying to get Curtis to see Drew for the snake he is, and I can see him using Ned and Tracy to get back at his uncle in the worst way possible.

This all matters because we have the trial of the century underway for Ava Jerome, who is being represented by Ric Lansing. Rick is indeed dirty, and we know his nefarious past might not come up in the courtroom, but I can see people from his past wanting to throw it in his face. Kristina wants revenge, and I can see Ava getting off, only for an attempted murder story to kick into full gear. I mean Connie, Morgan, Kiki, Esme, Spencer, this woman has done wicked stuff, and she has never had to pay for a single thing, and we all know she pushed Kristina, who later tripped and fell out the window.

If justice is not served in the courtroom, expect it to be served outside, and I think Ric might lose his daughter Molly in the process. Dude, you have her testifying against her own sister and the woman responsible for causing her to lose her baby with TJ. Ava knows how to create enemies and she’s about to having EVERYONE wanting an ounce of her flesh, and simply put, it is long overdue “GH” fans!