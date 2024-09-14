HOLLYWOOD—I’m going to say something a lot of people may not want to hear, I’m bored with “The Bold and the Beautiful” right now. It feels like the writers are always recycling a similar storyline so much to the point, that you start to say, I just don’t care anymore. Yes, Steffy poked her nose YET AGAIN, somewhere it didn’t belong and found herself hostage to Luna. Yes, that Luna person. She was sweet and innocent and out of nowhere she turned out to be a sociopath that murdered 2 people, who threatened the truth that Bill Spencer wasn’t really her father.

Sorry, but I have to call this out, the writing was very sloppy here. For starters, Luna slept with Zende and it was made quite apparent she was drugged by her mother’s mints. However, it all came to light she planned that from the start. It just didn’t make any since to me. I’m sorry, it just doesn’t. Not to mention, her personality just changing within a week it felt like, wasn’t something that I bought when the series first gave it to me.

I felt the writers didn’t know who they wanted the killer to be in this mystery and things just landed on Luna. So this means RJ is obviously out on the soap because what else does he have to do. Same could be echoed for Poppy because it feels like the writers might be pushing a reunion between Katie and Bill for like the fourth or fifth time at this point, I don’t see much purpose for Li either in this picture. Hell, I’m starting to wonder where Liam and Hope fit in with the storyline as well.

Hope is still waffling around her feelings for Finn, despite Brooke warning her daughter to steer clear. Yes, it looks like Finn and Steffy are tighter now more than ever after he saved her life yet again. Remember he took that ‘fatal’ bullet Sheila planned to place into Steffy and now he rescued her from his nefarious cousin.

Is the melodrama of it all a bit much for me? Yes, it’s a soap opera so I expect it, but this just felt like too much. I mean the whole acting like a family with Ridge and Taylor beside them. C’mon, like I thought Rebecca Budig would fit in as the new Taylor Hayes, but I’m not feeling it. Something is missing there with Thorsten Kaye. There is a lack of chemistry that the actor had with Krista Allen; it just is NOT there. Talyor is still fighting with Brooke, and Steffy and Hope are going at it.

Bill and Katie are going to be forced to have a conversation about the status of their relationship and with Will causing Katie to think about her love for Bill, it would only be suitable for those two to rekindle their romance which I think viewers have wanted for a long time already.

Heather Tom and Don Diamont should be utilized more on the soap as they are terrific actors who haven’t always gotten the shine on the soap opera. However, you see it, “The Bold and the Beautiful” ABSOLUTELY needs a major narrative to be ushered in on the soap opera right now because not much of anything is unfolding and I’m changing the channel as a result.