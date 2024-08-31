HOLLYWOOD—Talk about a turn of events I did not see coming from a million miles away on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” I mean wowza. I was certain that Li was the killer after Hollis and Tom died, but out of nowhere it is revealed that Luna, yes, sweet Luna who was RJ’s girlfriend and so demur is a homicidal maniac! Yes, she kissed Bill Spencer and Steffy spotted it. Yea, that kiss threw me off because I was certain that Luna was Bill’s daughter, but another paternity test proved they are NOT father and daughter. I must have missed that episode.

Also Bill, why do you still have Luna living in your home if she’s not your daughter? That just seems weird and considering Poppy was carted off to jail for murder, I would be booting her daughter as well, under the guise that some sort of con may be underway. Nope. Apparently Luna made a move on Bill before and he warned her, the difference this time is someone saw it and Bill is conflicted on an emotional front.

Steffy was flabbergasted, so much to the point, she confronted Luna and put the pieces to the puzzle together. Luna wants Bill for herself, but why, I have not pinpointed just yet. It seems too far-fetched because the writers just did a 360 on this character that I didn’t see coming at all. The character has been written into a corner that I suspect Luna’s time on the soap opera will soon be over. That also makes me suspect that Li and Poppy might soon be out the picture.

However, the question turns to, who is Luna’s father? At this point it feels like Jack has to be dad right, and who altered the paternity test. If Jack is not the dad, and that crazy theory of Finn being the dad turns out to be accurate, that is just sick and twisted, I don’t see the writers going there, but we shall see. No worries Luna confirmed that Tom, the deadbeat was her dad.

Luna drugged and locked Steffy in a cage and it looks like Steffy will be in grim danger until she is rescued. All signs are pointing towards Finn, who will save his wife just in time and reunite them.

Yes, the writers finally went there with Hope and Finn sharing a kiss at Eric’s celebratory event. When Steffy discovered the kiss she flipped out, decided she needed time apart from Finn and confronted Hope for making a move on her husband. Hate to say it, but Hope is becoming more like Brooke each day.

Taylor made her return to Los Angeles after overhearing Ridge and Brooke chat about Hope kissing Finn. Yeah, Taylor was not pleased and defended her daughter. I’m still getting used to seeing Rebecca in the new role of Dr. Taylor Hayes and after getting used to Krista Allen after Hunter Tylo vacated the role is not easy.

I still need some time to get used to Rebecca in the role and see her interact with more characters. Once I see that chemistry, I will be able to make that determination if the recast works or not. Finn needs to gain a backbone, the guy just feels like a complete pushover, but I wonder how he’d feel if he learned Steffy shared some kisses with Liam. Looks like Liam is about to be ushered back into the mix, and what fun will this foursome turn out to be?