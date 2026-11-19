HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Over the weekend, two burglaries occurred in the Hollywood Hills in which jewelry and other items were stolen. The first occurred before 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, in the 2400 block of Outpost Drive. Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, the second burglary occurred in the 9000 block of Thrasher Avenue, north of Sunset Boulevard.

According to NBC 4 Los Angeles, residents reported the first burglary after arriving home to find the front door open. Two men entered the home and left with jewelry valued at $150,000. In the second burglary, a resident of the Thrasher Avenue home returned and learned that, in their absence, the front gate was open and the glass in the front door had been shattered. During the burglary, the thieves entered the residence and took jewelry and watches worth between $400,000 and $500,000.

Outpost Drive is located west of Cahuenga Pass in the Hills. The LAPD Hollywood Community Police Station is handling the ongoing investigation, which includes collecting video footage, but no arrests have been made, and no description of the suspects has been released. Authorities have released no further information, including whether the two burglaries are connected. Anyone with information about either crime should call the Hollywood Station at 213-972-2971.