CALIFORNIA — Macy’s has announced the opening of many Southern California locations, with necessary COVID-19 precautions, as announced by the chain on Thursday, June 11.

Chief Stores Officer Marc Mastronardi said, “We are ready to welcome our customers back to Macy’s stores in the Los Angeles community.” For customers who wish to still remain at home amid COVID-19, store pickup, curbside delivery, and home deliveries are available. The stores will begin their openings today, June 11, with reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop,” commented Mastronardi.

To combat the spread of COVID-19 Macy’s has implemented a series of protections. Employees will receive health checks before shifts, hand sanitizer will be available throughout the store, and high touch areas will be routinely cleaned.

Employees will wear masks and gloves at all times, plexiglass shields have been installed at registers, and there will be increased air ventilation in all stores. Social distancing will be enforced and some close contact services will be suspended.

At certain locations, a “contact-free” option is available where customers may call their local store at arrival, park outside the store, and an employee will place the product in the trunk of the customer’s car, thus limiting contact between employees and customer.

All orders placed on Macy’s website or app will be eligible for free curbside delivery Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inside the store, locations offer a pick up desk for online pickups or returns.

If an order is placed before noon, most likely it can be picked up the same day. All orders placed past noon will most likely be ready the next business day.

In response to COVID-19, Macy’s has been encouraging shoppers to round up purchases to the nearest dollar. Each individual store then chooses a community food bank to donate the funds to. On Macy’s website, the brand is encouraging customers to donate to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund which has raised over $1 million. Each $10 donation provides a meal to those who truly need one.

To find locations near you open for in-store shopping, curbside pickup and in-store pick up, click here.