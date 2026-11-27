HOLLYWOOD—I think in the realm of Hollywood there is a fine line between imitation and caricature. If you embody an icon, and you have the look and the mannerisms, hell even the voice it’s a performance of the lifetime. I would have loved to say that about the Amazon Prime original “Madden,” but this might easily be one of the worst movies I have seen in 2026.

Why? It is so hard to take this movie seriously because it feels like a goofball comedy that wants to be taken seriously while delivering performances that seem to be so over-the-top as a film historian, you’re concerned. This movie has top-tier talent in Oscar-winners Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale, who take on the roles of John Madden and Al Davis, football titans in their own right.

John Mulaney, Sienna Miller and Kathryn Hahn are also vital characters in the movie as Trip Hawkins, Carol Davis and Virginia Field Madden. When Hahn first appeared on the screen, I told myself oh, this is going to be bad, but her performance feel into a gear that I started to appreciate it. However, Mr. Cage himself might be the problem. Does he look the part of John Madden, yes. Does he have the cadence? Without a doubt.

The one issue that continued to linger for me no matter what is that Nicolas Cage never left my vision. I kept telling myself that it is Nicolas Cage portraying John Madden. I never got the impression that the performance was a full embodiment of this iconic football player and coach that ultimately changed the video game world.

Cage’s performance as Madden was one that was not fun to watch for me. In the beginning of the movie as Madden’s coaching career is chronicled, I found it hard to become invested, then as we enter his retirement area and his return to football as a broadcaster, I started to get invested, but the story lost me.

“Madden” is a problem because it is unsure what type of movie it wants to be. Is it a drama, a comedy, a dramedy, a biopic, a satirical comedy (I thought that at times), or something else. I’ve always been a fan of Bale who is a top-tier acting talent, but even his portrayal of Davis here is a bit too much.

The performances are too amplified so as a spectator it is hard to not only take the movie seriously, but to get invested in the characters in the process. I was laughing more than intrigued by the story. Even worst is the film was heralded by David O. Russell, the guy behind such Oscar-caliber flicks like “The Fighter,” “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “Joy,” but his directorial talent feels wasted with this movie, and that is a disappointing result.

Written By LaDale Anderson