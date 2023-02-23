BEVERLY HILLS— Dana Beesen, Communications & Marketing Coordinator for the city of Beverly Hills announced in a press release that presale tickets for the new MADE (Modern Architecture Design Experience) in Beverly Hills festival will go on sale exclusively to BH residents starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, two weeks prior to tickets available to the general public.

The architecture and design festival will take place May 4-7 and will feature over 20 events including iconic tours, lectures, films, a luncheon fashion show and additional activities. The event will inspire the community and visitors to tour and explore the art, architecture, design, and landscapes that have made Beverly Hills unique.

Residents in Beverly Hills can purchase the special presale tickets online by visiting www.beverlyhills.org/madebh.

A few events to highlight include curated tours of Beverly Hills City Hall, the Virginia Robinson Gardens, Greystone Mansion, Edelweiss Chocolates, which inspired the famous chocolate-factory scene in the “I Love Lucy” show, an architecture tour of the Beverly Hills Hotel, a coach tour through the famed Trousdale Estates and more.

During the four-day festival, a collection of Beverly Hills restaurants will craft special drinks and dishes for visitors and festival goers to experience. To view a full list of event activities visit bevelyhills.org/madebh.