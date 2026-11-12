MALIBU—Madison Allen, a 30-year-old Marina del Rey woman, was found dead in the water off Malibu on Saturday after a friend raised concerns. The friend spotted Allen’s car near a beach the two used to visit together and contacted the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. Deputies then launched a search of the area.

Around 12:30 p.m., deputies and search crews found Allen in the water along the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway. The location is about a quarter mile north of Carbon Canyon Road. Rescuers attempted lifesaving measures after pulling her from the water, but she could not be saved.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has not released an official cause of death. Her case is currently listed as deferred, which means additional examination or testing is needed before a ruling is made. The process can potentially take weeks or even months to complete.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, which investigates deaths like this one, has offered an early assessment. Lt. Michael Modica said, “There is evidence to suggest she died by suicide.” Investigators found a message Allen had left for a counselor, and Modica said she had previously received treatment for substance use and mental health concerns.

The sheriff’s findings are separate from the medical examiner’s determination. Investigators have not announced any suspects or signs of foul play. Allen’s family has not released a public statement.

Allen’s case is a reminder of how much the people closest to someone can notice. Her friend knew where to look because of the places they had shared. That knowledge helped searchers narrow down a stretch of coastline that runs for miles.

Mental health experts often say that reaching out to someone who seems to be struggling can make a real difference. Some of the warning signs to watch out for include withdrawing from friends, talking about feeling hopeless, or showing major changes in mood or behavior. Even a brief check-in can make a massive difference.

Anyone who is struggling or worried about someone else can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The free and confidential service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Help is also available in Spanish and through online chat at 988lifeline.org.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau.