NEW YORK CITY—Singer Madonna’s Celebration Tour has been postponed after a “serious bacterial infection” required her to be hospitalized.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” reads a statement posted to Instagram by Madonna’s Manager, Guy Oseary.

It is unclear when the tour will resume.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” said Oseary.

The Celebration Tour, spanning across North America and Europe, was set to kick off on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena and wrap up in Mexico City, Mexico at Palacio De Los Deportes on January 30, 2024.

Madonna was scheduled to play four nights at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on September 27, September 28, September 30 and October 1.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” said Madonna in a statement in January when the tour was announced.

Madonna herself has not made any public statements about the tour postponement or the state of her health.