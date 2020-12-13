UNITED STATES−On Friday, December 11, National Coalitions for Women For America First, loaded up buses heading to a March in Washington D.C. They were there to march to the Governor’s mansion and demand election integrity.

The Million Maga March was reportedly expected to bring 17,000 Trump supporters. The United States Department of Interior issued permits on Thursday, December 10 and Friday December 11, at Freedom Plaza with 15,000 people expected to be in attendance. The permit was from 12:00-6:00 p.m.

According to the permits, security was scheduled to be on-site from 6:00 p.m.- 6:00 a.m.

The set up for Saturday, December 12, began at 5:30 a.m.

Attendees expected arrival time was 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Music played as the crowds mustered with the program beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Introductions were made by Amy and Kylie Jane Kremer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem which was sung by Cjaye from The Deplorable Choir.

Speakers Include South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, My Pillow Giant CEO Mike Lindell, General Mike Flynn, Former Deputy Assistant of the President of the U.S., Sebastian Gorka, Attorney, Boris Epshteyn, Pastor Mark Burns, Congressman-elect, Bob Good (R-VA), Congressman-elect, Madison Cawthorn (R-NC), Rep. Vernon Jones (D-GA), Author Danielle D’Souza Gill, former Candidate for US Congress, GA’s 6th District; Co-Founder & Co-Chair for Women for Trump, former Chairman Tea Party Express & Co-Founder Tea Party Patriots; One of the original founders of the modern-day tea party movement Amy Kremer, Kylie Jane Kremer, Jennifer Hulsey, Nevada Journalist Dustin Stockton, founder of Uncorked Wellness and Host of his own show David Harris Jr., Cjaye from The Deplorable Choir, Musician Bryson Gray, Anna Khait Conservative Podcaster, Matt Couch, Alex Phillips, and the YMCA group.

Participants marched from Freedom Plaza to the U.S. Supreme Court where the last of the speakers spoke. The event was scheduled to end at 3:30 p.m. with break down beginning at 2:45 p.m.

Extra face masks were readily available for those who needed them.

The #MarchforTrump is headed to the #GA Governor’s Mansion now! We have some great American Patriots on the bus this morning.@realMikeLindell @SamAdamsTPP @DustinStockton@SScalpings @CynCity_USA We are not going to back down on our efforts to demand #ElectionIntegrity! pic.twitter.com/LYKxLVnx0L — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) December 4, 2020

At the end of Friday’s marchers, news media outlets announced publicly that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit challenging 2020 election results following multiple documented accounts of voter fraud.

The news did not stop the thousands of Trump enthusiasts marching through the streets in support of President Donald J. Trump.

Thousands of Trump supporters are still marching toward the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, December 12. Video footage shows a never-ending line of people marching in the cold weather in support of POTUS.

