HOLLYWOOD — An all new sports documentary covering the life of Lakers legend, Magic Johnson, is set for a 2021 release date. The currently untitled film will be developed and produced by XTR, H.wood Media, NSV, and Delirio Films. The five-time NBA champion turned entrepreneur is next up on the documentary list.

According to reports, Johnson has granted the film crews “unprecedented access” for the making of his documentary that will include archival footage from his playing days. The project was announced just as Michael Jordan’s successful, ‘The Last Dance’ documentary concluded. That 10-part documentary piece was ESPN’s highest-rated documentary.

“In these unprecedented times we need films that celebrate heroes more than ever,” said Bryn Mooser, chief executive of XTR, a documentary film and television studio headquartered in Echo Park. “As one of the most legendary, hard-working and resilient public figures of our time, Magic Johnson’s accomplishments both on and off the court are something worth spotlighting to the world, and we’re excited to tell that story and work closely with him and NSV to take viewers inside his remarkable journey.”