UNITED STATES—United States Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) attempted to tour a USPS mail facility in her home state, specifically Opa-Loca and Northwest Miami-Dade, but was blocked from entering for unexplained reasons.

The congresswoman intended to inspect the conditions of the mailing facilities after receiving complaints from union workers, who had concerns about the conditions of their workplace, showing her pictures of pallets with undelivered mail all the way from July 23.

According to Wasserman-Schultz’s office, those pictures (which have not been independently confirmed) show how the Postal Service is currently being run by the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, who is a close personal friend of President Donald J. Trump, and formerly a fundraiser for the Republican Party.

The post office maintains that the reason the congresswoman wasn’t allowed into the mail facility was due to her office not giving enough notice that she would be expecting to get a formal tour. A spokesperson for the post office reiterated this account, but stated that they would be happy to accommodate her visit at a later date.

Wasserman-Schultz’s office denies that statement, claiming it’s a mischaracterization of the situation, and that they had informed the post office at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 3 that she would be making her visit.

The congresswoman stated that due to her position on the Congressional Oversight Committee, which is chaired by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), she has an obligation to inspect the mailing facilities and make sure they are in working condition.