CALIFORNIA—Around 1:02 a.m., a large commercial fire broke out in Los Angeles near the intersection of East 55th Street and South Alameda Street in the Central Alameda neighborhood. About 200 Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters arrived and began fighting flames engulfing the commercial structure, which houses an industrial flooring business. As they worked, they received assistance from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire started in a building connected to four others and spread to an adjoining two-story metal building. Firefighters worked through the night to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the complex, during which the Incident Commander was forced to declare a Major Emergency. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was contacted to shut down the complex’s affected power lines.

At 5:24 a.m. on November 9, knockdown was declared, and crews turned their attention to the remaining parts of the fire. Responders received aid from the RS3, LAFD’s firefighting robot, and heavy equipment, which removed parts of the structure and exposed the flames. At 2 p.m. on November 10, the South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Particulate Pollution Advisory, which lasted until midnight on November 11. The incident was designated “Alba IC.” On November 10, at 4 a.m., several more fire companies were dispatched to the scene to help remove debris and suppress the remaining flames.

At 10 a.m. on November 11, Nick Prange, the Public Information Officer for the incident, announced that crews made good progress removing a wall overnight, allowing them to move inward. Over the next few days, responders will prioritize making the area safe for LADWP workers to fix the power lines, restore power to the community, and reduce smoke. Multiple agencies, including the LAFD and the South Coast Air Quality Management District, will conduct extended overhaul operations. Major traffic restrictions will be in effect during the work. Travelers are advised to avoid the area between Slauson Avenue in the northern part of the community and East 50th Street in the south, as well as the area around Alameda Street in the eastern part of the neighborhood.

Train service has not been affected. Smoke is expected to decrease over the next few days in the surrounding area. LAFD Assistant Chief Carlos Calvillo of Incident Command reported that no major impacts on the community are expected. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. More information will be released as it becomes available.