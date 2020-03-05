BURBANK- A construction project to demolish the busy Burbank Boulevard overpass bridge will shut down the 5 freeway for a weekend, causing many motorists to seek alternate routes.

The California Department of Transportation reported Monday, March 2 that the exact dates of the 5 Freeway shutdown will be announced at a news conference this coming Thursday, March 5. The closure will last for 36 hours, starting on a Saturday afternoon and running through 5 a.m. Monday, Caltrans said. The 5 Freeway closure will be the biggest in the Los Angeles metro area since the dreaded 2011 “Carmageddon”, which shut down the 405 Freeway for construction as well.

In order to prepare for this freeway shutdown, beginning on March 14, the Burbank Boulevard bridge will be permanently closed between Front Street and the San Fernando Boulevard through mid-2021.

The bridge is being demolished and replaced with a wider, longer one, Caltrans reports. During the closure, drivers will need to use one of nine other 5 Freeway crossings in Burbank.

In addition to replacing the bridge, carpool lanes will be added to the 5 Freeway. This work is all part of an ongoing $355 million project in the area to improve traffic and safety on the 5 Freeway corridor.