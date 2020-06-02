SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Police Department reported 438 arrests on Sunday May 31, but clarified that the majority of people arrested didn’t live in the city.

In a tweet, SMPD announced that “last night there were approximately 438 arrests. Charges include looting, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on an officer & curfew violations. The safety of #SantaMonica is our top priority. We thank you for staying home and abiding by today’s 130pm curfew orders.”

City Police Chief Cynthia Renaud confirmed in a news conference that 95 percent of the people arrested did not live in Santa Monica.

“What happened last night is not representative of this great Santa Monica community that values peaceful protest, equity, social justice and equality,” Renaud said about the arrests made. “We made over 400 arrests last night, 95% of those arrested do not reside in the city of Santa Monica.”

Despite the reported crimes of assault with a deadly weapon and assault on an officer, Renaud said that there were no life-threatening injuries.

The announcements come as more arrests are being made Monday, June 1, for the violation of a 1:30 p.m. curfew set by the city of Santa Monica.

“Arrests continue as individuals violate the 130pm curfew after ignoring multiple warnings. Hundreds of officers have be deployed citywide. Please stay home,” the police department tweeted just after 6 p.m.