WEST HOLLYWOOD—Homicide investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 8500 block of Melrose Avenue, in West Hollywood on Friday, February 12 at approximately 12:27 a.m. When deputies arrived at the location, they found the body of an adult male. The victim has been identified as Luis Enrique Vega 49, of Long Beach.

After investigating, officers determined that the victim appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma and was assaulted by three suspects, Neko Anthony Denson, 23, originally from Maryland, but were staying in Los Angeles. Additional suspects included Natali Adrianna Gonzalez, 27, of Los Angeles and Krissie Morales, 29, of Los Angeles.

The suspects were arrested Monday, February 15 in the vicinity of their homes and were booked at East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station for murder. They are being held on a $2 million bail each. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Wednesday, February 17 at the County of Los Angeles Airport Court.

LASD Homicide Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or captured the incident on cell phone video to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org