MALIBU—On Friday, November 1, the city of Malibu reported that on October 28, the Malibu City Council took significant steps to advance recreational facilities on city-owned properties, focusing on ball fields and a potential multigenerational community center as part of the Malibu Community Lands Project.

The City Council considered the final report on the comprehensive outreach and engagement project that the city conducted over the last seven months to gather community input and generate ideas and proposals for the future uses of Malibu’s five community lands that span over 61 acres.

On October 28, the Malibu City Council directed staff to prioritize soccer and baseball/softball fields on the Ioki and Heathercliff parcels, initiating site design and grading work with on-call engineering consultants. Concurrently, the city will issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to develop a master plan for a multigenerational community center/sports complex. This facility is envisioned to include amenities such as a pool, a gymnasium, a senior center, multipurpose space and a potential expansion of library services, ideally located on the Heathercliff parcel but with flexibility to consider the Ioki site as well.

In addition, the City Council authorized staff to work with the developer team of Cross Creek Ranch (formerly La Paz Ranch) to create a conceptual rendering for a performing arts center on the La Paz site, also known as Parcel C. Under a 2023 settlement agreement with Cross Creek Ranch, Malibu secured planning support at no cost to assist in envisioning future uses for this property.

As part of this agreement, the Cross Creek Ranch team will provide up to $100,000 in site planning and preliminary design services using their in-house and external planning resources, at the city’s request. This collaboration provides Malibu with unique planning opportunities to serve the community with a versatile and thoughtfully designed performing arts space.

To watch video of the Malibu City Council discussion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IV-wWxLROqE.

For more details, see the Powerpoint presentation: https://www.malibucity.org/…/Malibu-Community-Lands