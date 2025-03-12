MALIBU—On March 10, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Ford City was struck with a 2.4 magnitude earthquake. Earth Track reports 17 Earthquakes in the last seven days and 337 in the last year.



On March 10, at 2:23 a.m. Malibu reported an earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude. At 9:14 a.m. Malibu was struck with an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 At 11:49 (PST) a 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit 10 kilometers or 6.21 miles northwest of Malibu. At 9:14 a.m., Malibu



On March 9, Malibu was struck with two consecutive earthquakes at 1:07 the first with a magnitude of 2.9 then another with a 2.7. At 1:08 p.m. a 2.5 magnitude rocked Malibu. At 1.22 p.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported near Malibu. At 3:06 p.m., another earthquake with a 2.2 magnitude struck Malibu. At 3:12 p.m. a 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit Mailbu, and another one at 3:16 p.m. another smaller earthquake with the same magnitude struck the Malibu area.



On March 9, at 1:03 p.m., Westlake Village was struck by an earthquake with a 4.1 magnitude that shook much of southern California. Westlake Village is 7-8 miles northwest of Malibu.



Maricopa County was struck with a smaller earthquake with a 1.8 magnitude on March 8th.

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Buttonwillow on March 5th.



Weedpatch, California had two earthquakes each with a 1.6 magnitude on March 5th, and another on March 4th.



Reports indicate that Thousand Oaks was also struck with approximately five earthquakes on March 9th.



Securing large items such as appliances is one safety precaution suggested by ready.gov Earthquakes can happen anywhere and without warning. If driving, pull over. Wherever you are Stop-Drop-Cover and hold on.







